Pregnant Alex Cooper Admits She's 'Struggling' After Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis in Vulnerable Video: 'It's a Really Defeating Feeling'

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Alex Cooper is opening up about an unexpected chapter of her pregnancy journey. The "Call Her Daddy" host shared an emotional update with fans on Thursday, July 30, in a video via her Instagram.

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'I'm Not Gonna Cry on the Internet'

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper found out about the diagnosis after getting glucose testing.

She revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after undergoing glucose testing. In the candid video, Cooper reflected on the experience, admitting the diagnosis initially left her feeling overwhelmed before she shifted her focus toward keeping herself and her baby healthy. "I'm not gonna cry on the Internet because I've never cried on the Internet, but when I tell you, I almost did," she stated.

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'I Was Really Hard on Myself, and It Felt Very Isolating'

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper shared she has had 'many incredible parts' of her pregnancy amid the diagnosis.

She went on to explain exactly what the diagnosis means. "So...I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. It is when the placenta hormones cause insulin resistance. AKA your pancreas cannot create enough insulin to keep your blood sugar normal. I was told anyone can get this, no matter what your prior weight, diet, fitness level — literally anyone is susceptible to getting it," Cooper confessed. From there, she opened up about what went through her head after getting the news. "When I got this diagnosis...I was really hard on myself, and it felt very isolating...I just felt very, like..It's me on an island. The diagnosis was so upsetting, I think, because during pregnancy, there's already so much emotionally that you're going through. I am so blessed, and there's been so many incredible parts of my pregnancy, but it's a lot," the 31-year-old shared.

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'I See You More Than I've Ever Seen You'

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper said she would 'do whatever it takes' to keep her baby 'healthy.'

She added that she was immediately worried about her baby, "Obviously, my first instinct was just like, oh my God, I want my child to be okay, and I want my baby to be healthy. And I'll do whatever it takes." "If there's another woman out there that's going through this right now. Honey, I see you more than I've ever seen you. I am struggling too. It's not just about eating healthy and exercising. We can do all that, and it still may not work," Cooper went on to say.

'I Need to Just Send Bliss to This Child'

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper is 'trying not to let' herself 'get defeated.'