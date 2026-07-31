Pregnant Alex Cooper Admits She's 'Struggling' After Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis in Vulnerable Video: 'It's a Really Defeating Feeling'
July 31 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Alex Cooper is opening up about an unexpected chapter of her pregnancy journey.
The "Call Her Daddy" host shared an emotional update with fans on Thursday, July 30, in a video via her Instagram.
'I'm Not Gonna Cry on the Internet'
She revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after undergoing glucose testing. In the candid video, Cooper reflected on the experience, admitting the diagnosis initially left her feeling overwhelmed before she shifted her focus toward keeping herself and her baby healthy.
"I'm not gonna cry on the Internet because I've never cried on the Internet, but when I tell you, I almost did," she stated.
'I Was Really Hard on Myself, and It Felt Very Isolating'
She went on to explain exactly what the diagnosis means.
"So...I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. It is when the placenta hormones cause insulin resistance. AKA your pancreas cannot create enough insulin to keep your blood sugar normal. I was told anyone can get this, no matter what your prior weight, diet, fitness level — literally anyone is susceptible to getting it," Cooper confessed.
From there, she opened up about what went through her head after getting the news.
"When I got this diagnosis...I was really hard on myself, and it felt very isolating...I just felt very, like..It's me on an island. The diagnosis was so upsetting, I think, because during pregnancy, there's already so much emotionally that you're going through. I am so blessed, and there's been so many incredible parts of my pregnancy, but it's a lot," the 31-year-old shared.
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'I See You More Than I've Ever Seen You'
She added that she was immediately worried about her baby, "Obviously, my first instinct was just like, oh my God, I want my child to be okay, and I want my baby to be healthy. And I'll do whatever it takes."
"If there's another woman out there that's going through this right now. Honey, I see you more than I've ever seen you. I am struggling too. It's not just about eating healthy and exercising. We can do all that, and it still may not work," Cooper went on to say.
'I Need to Just Send Bliss to This Child'
"I think it's a really defeating feeling, but I'm trying to not let myself get defeated," she continued.
However, Cooper is still choosing to focus on staying positive moving forward, adding: "All anyone tells me is, right now, you cannot attract any negative energy. I need to just send bliss to this child and be positive and happy. And so that's what we're gonna do. That's what we're gonna do. It's gonna be okay. It's just another day."
The update comes just months after Cooper announced she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan. Since revealing the pregnancy in May, the media personality has been candid about her experience.