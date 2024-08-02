Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Lied' About Being Denied Therapy in Prison, Former Cellmate Shares: 'She Told Me She Did Not Need Help'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is being called out by her former prison roommate.
On the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, Blanchard told Kim Kardashian during their discussion on prison reform that her request to have therapy sessions while behind bars was denied, but her fellow inmate Rachell Garlick claimed that wasn't true.
"This is for you, Kim: Gypsy lied straight to your face," Garlick declared in a TikTok video. "Because all you got to do is fly a kite and go to mental health, I did it."
"Put me on a lie detector test. Seriously," she insisted. "Because she told me she did not need help, that she's fine."
Garlick denied the details that Blanchard shared with Kardashian, adding, "You can get help in prison. Especially the prison that we went to because I'm doing good. I took prison for what it was. It teaches you stability."
Garlick wrapped up her video by claiming that Blanchard — who served over eight years in jail on second-degree murder charges for having her ex kill her abusive mother — "got in trouble for tricking men" at the prison.
Another social media user who was following the story noted that "according to Missouri Dept of Corrections, all inmates have access to mental health care at anytime."
"An initial evaluation is done in the beginning at intake. However, inmates can go to the mental health unit at anytime and request one on one therapy," they added.
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim has been in the headlines constantly since she was released in December 2023, as shortly after filing for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson, she rekindled things with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.
Just a couple of months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, due in January 2025.
"We're both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected," she confessed in a YouTube video.
"I know that there are going to be people that feel like I'm not ready to be a mother. All the things I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she spilled. "You know, knowing that I am a mother now, and I'm happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."
Due to the timeline, social media users questioned who the father was, but the pregnant star insisted on the July 12 episode of Good Morning America, "this is absolutely 100 percent Ken [Urker]'s baby. There was never any question of paternity."
Blanchard also clarified she split from Anderson in March. "I'm hoping that he is okay," she said of how her estranged husband may be handling everything. "And I wish him the best emotionally."