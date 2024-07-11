OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off 'Little Bump' After Announcing First Pregnancy With Ken Urker

Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mom — and she's already embracing the changes!

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison in December 2023, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to show off her tummy after confirming she was pregnant with her first child earlier this week.

gypsy rose blanchard shows off little bump pregnancy ken urker
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard showed off her 'little bump.'

"Little bump showing 🤰," she captioned the photo of her holding her belly while wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

While some followers in the comments section suggested it was simply bloating and unlikely that she would be showing with her first pregnancy at only 11 or 12 weeks, others sent their congratulations for the soon-to-be mom.

gypsy rose blanchard shows off little bump pregnancy ken urker
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she was pregnant in July.

One user penned, "So cuuute just wait till you start feeling your baby move and feeling the baby hiccup lol it’s so cute." A second fan added, "Everyone’s pregnancies are so different being pregnant is the best feeling ever."

As OK! previously reported, Blanchard confirmed she was expecting a child with boyfriend Ken Urker only a few months after announcing she was divorcing her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

gypsy rose blanchard shows off little bump pregnancy ken urker
Source: mega

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson split in April.

Anderson and Blanchard met in 2020, during the pandemic, and tied the knot in 2022 while the former inmate was still serving time behind bars.

She was released from prison in December and was finally able to live her life with Anderson as a married woman, however, she filed for divorce in April 2024 after suffering marital problems and began dating Urker — her ex-fiancé — shortly after their split.

gypsy rose blanchard shows off little bump pregnancy ken urker
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

"I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love," she explained in a YouTube Q&A video. "I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."

However, Anderson wasn't pleased that his wife moved on with her former flame and even theorized that Urker was with her for the fame.

"Guys, I don't like Ken. You can think what you want, but I don't like Ken," he said via TikTok Live earlier this month. "He's a punk. I don't want y'all to be against Gypsy, like at all. That's not what I'm asking. I want y'all to support Gypsy ... I still have all the love in the world for Gypsy."

