Pregnant Heidi Montag Bares Baby Bump In Nude Maternity Shoot
Pregnant Heidi Montag has put her baby bump on full display! The Hills alum posed nude for a luxurious maternity photoshoot as she awaits the arrival of her second baby boy with husband Spencer Pratt.
“Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy,” Montag captioned the Sunday, August 21, Instagram video of herself surrounded by pastel flowers.
The blonde beauty rocked a light purple bra and underwear set in several of the photos while going completely nude in others, only using flowers to cover her intimate areas.
As OK! reported, Montag and The Princes of Malibu star, who already share 4-year-old son Gunner Stone, announced in July that their new bundle of joy will be a bouncing baby boy.
“I’m having a boy!” the "Blackout" vocalist excitedly revealed in a recent interview. “Oh, my gosh. … I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked.”
“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner,” the pregnant mama continued. “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy — when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner."
Montag and Pratt, who have been married for 14 years, announced in June that after the Laguna Beach star underwent a surgical procedure in August 2021 to increase the couple’s chances of conceiving again, they were expecting their second child.
