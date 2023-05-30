Any Day Now! Pregnant Princess Eugenie Goes Shopping With Husband Jack Brooksbank as She Prepares to Give Birth to Baby No. 2
Though Princess Eugenie is expected to give birth any minute, she looked stress-free while out for a walk with husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday, May 26.
The pair was spotted out and about in London, where the pregnant royal, 33, covered her baby bump in a blue floral long-sleeved dress. She also donned a pair of round sunglasses and white sneakers.
Brooksbank, 37, was dressed casual in a gray T-shirt and jeans. The two showed some PDA during their shopping trip, as they held hands and also had their arms wrapped around each other.
While the parents of son August, 2, had been keeping details of the pregnancy on the down-low, Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, accidentally spilled the beans in a recent interview.
"We don’t know what it is yet," the Duchess of York admitted of the little one's sex earlier this month. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."
Eugenie and Jack first revealed the news in January via an Instagram post, bu Buckingham Palace had hinted at the due date in their own congratulatory message.
"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the statement read. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
Eugenie is more or less the only member of the royal family who still has a strong relationship with Prince Harry. In fact, the Duke of Sussex was allegedly seen chatting with Jack about the tension he has with his brood while they all attended King Charles' May 6 coronation.
According to a report, Harry told Jack, "It's sad. I'm fed up, I've tried talking to him," though it's unclear who he was referring to.
Prior to the London gathering, Eugenie and Harry spent time together in California, as the soon-to-be mom-of-two was Harry's plus-one to the 2022 Super Bowl.
A couple days beforehand, the duo and their spouses grabbed dinner in Santa Barbara.
