Pregnant Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Attending the 2024 Grammys With Husband Elliot Grainge

pregnant sofia richie baby bump grammys
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 8:35 p.m. ET

Pregnant Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are getting in some nights out before they welcome their first child!

The couple dressed to the nines for the Sunday, February 4, Grammy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.

pregnant sofia richie baby bump grammys
Source: mega

Sofia Richie announced her pregnancy via 'Vogue.'

The soon-to-be mom kept her look simple in a black long-sleeved dress, and she had her blonde locks slicked back in a neat bun. Grainge matched his wife in head-to-toe-black.

When the model revealed her pregnancy last week in a Vogue interview, she admitted she won't be "tapping into maternity wear."

"I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy," she explained. "I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches."

As OK! reported, Richie revealed she and her spouse were casually trying for a baby ever since their April 2023 nuptials.

The star hasn't revealed her exact due date, coyly sharing, "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."

sofia richie grammys
Source: mega

Richie and her husband married in April 2023.

Sofia Richie
"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she gushed of finding out the gender. "I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive."

Richie's famous father, Lionel Richie, said he was "pumped up" to become a grandfather again.

sofia richie grammys
Source: mega

Richie found out she was pregnant at just four weeks along.

"I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world … And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me," he quipped in a separate interview.

The American Idol judge was also confident in his daughter's future parenting capabilities, declaring, "She's going to be fantastic."

"These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different," he said. "So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out."

