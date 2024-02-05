Pregnant Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Attending the 2024 Grammys With Husband Elliot Grainge

The soon-to-be mom kept her look simple in a black long-sleeved dress, and she had her blonde locks slicked back in a neat bun. Grainge matched his wife in head-to-toe-black.

When the model revealed her pregnancy last week in a Vogue interview, she admitted she won't be "tapping into maternity wear."

"I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy," she explained. "I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches."