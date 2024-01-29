Sofia Richie Praised for the 'Simplicity' of Her 'Intimate Gender Reveal' With Husband Elliot Grainge: Watch
Sofia Richie was born to be a girl mom.
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old took to TikTok to upload a heartwarming video of her private gender reveal with husband Elliot Grainge.
"Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream😅," Richie captioned the post, as she trolled herself for letting out a loud squeal after learning she was having a daughter.
The video started off with Grainge holding onto a confetti cannon while his wife jumped up and down in the background behind him — seemingly unable to contain her excitement — and their adorable dog sat and watched.
"3…2…1…" the social media personality counted down before her husband fired the cannon and a smokey cloud of pink confetti filled the sky.
Once Richie found out she was having a girl, the model’s immediate reaction was to hilariously let out a scream and run away.
She then proceeded to fall to the floor before eventually getting up, yelling, "oh my god, I’m so excited," and running to Grainge for a hug as she broke down in tears.
The post, which generated more than 2.7 million "likes," received a positive reaction from social media users, who expressed their overjoyed reactions in the comments section of the upload.
"Love the simplicity and how intimate this gender reveal is," one admirer gushed, as another added, "I love how they did this together without anyone else!"
"This is one of the sweetest gender reveals I’ve ever seen 🥹💕," a third supporter admitted, while a fourth noted, "she’s going to be so well dressed 🤝✨🎀," and a fifth penned: "Elliot gives such girl dad vibes!!! 🥰🥰 congrats!!!"
Richie's gender reveal video came just days after news broke that she and Elliot were expecting their first child together.
"I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant," Richie explained while announcing her pregnancy during an interview with Vogue. "I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."
Richie confessed having a daughter was what she’d been hoping for despite initial signs causing her to think she was having a son.
"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she explained. "I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive."
While she confirmed her daughter would likely be a Gemini, Sofia noted: "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."