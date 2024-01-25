Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Model Admits She and Husband Elliot Grainge Started Casually Trying for a Baby Right After Their April 2023 Wedding
Sofia Richie is going to be a mom!
On Thursday, January 25, the model spilled the exciting news that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together.
"I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant," the blonde beauty, 25, spilled to Vogue. "I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."
Since Richie was a few days late on her period and was headed to a concert that she knew "was going to be a boozy night," she wanted to "be safe," so she took a pregnancy test.
The stylish star admitted she had been "taking tests randomly" since the spouses started casually trying to have a baby right after their April 2023 wedding.
"So he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different," she recalled.
Due to the confusion, they bought a few more tests.
"When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried," she shared. 'It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”
It wasn't until she was eight weeks along that they spilled the happy news to their loved ones.
"We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us, and I think I had a box — I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week,” Richie said.
"Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That’s how we told all of our parents," she continued. "Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet."
The fashionista revealed they're having a baby girl, noting, "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."
"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she gushed. "I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive."