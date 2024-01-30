'I Am Pumped Up': Lionel Richie Gushes Over What a 'Fantastic' Mom Daughter Sofia Will Be
Lionel Richie could not be more excited to become a grandfather again!
After his daughter Sofia Richie announced she was expecting a baby girl with her husband, Elliot Grainge, the music icon gushed over what a fantastic mother the 25-year-old will be once the little one arrives.
"You know what? I am pumped up," the patriarch, 74, said of the mother-to-be's news at the Monday, January 29, premiere of The Greatest Night in Pop documentary.
"I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world … And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me," the "You Are" artist quipped.
When asked about the advice he would give to his youngest child, he admitted, "So, a new baby coming along, ‘Oh my God, Dad, what do I do now?’ Ah ha! All parents like this position."
"I'm in a position right now where I'm going to love this child to death, spoil him to death," Lionel added. "And on very special occasions give the child back so the parents can actually raise this child."
However, the American Idol judge noted he has plenty of confidence in Sofia and his son-in-law, 30, when it comes to their parenting abilities. "She’s going to be fantastic," the proud dad said.
"These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out," the vocalist made clear.
In a recent interview, the model revealed how she and Elliot told their family about the thrilling news. "We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us, and I think I had a box — I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week," she recalled to Vogue.
"Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet," Sofia said.
People conducted the interview with Lionel.