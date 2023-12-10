Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Has Been 'Careful' Not to Push Robert Pattinson 'Into Proposing': 'It’s What She’s Wanted'
Now that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together, the actress is holding out hope her boyfriend of five years will eventually get down on one knee.
“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” said a source, adding that the Twilight alum, 37, who was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, "has always been marriage shy."
However, the Daisy & the Six star, 31, has been a steady fixture in his life.
“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source shared.
According to the insider, the singer is elated to have a ring on her finger, especially after announcing she's pregnant.
"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” added the source. “It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”
Waterhouse confirmed she is with child while appearing onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.
Prior to the big reveal, she said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."
"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added.
Another source shared how excited the duo are to become a family-of-three.
“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the source said of the pair. "They are thrilled beyond words," the insider told People.
"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” the insider continued. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”
These days, the blonde beauty is embracing this special time in her life — even letting fans in on her pregnancy journey.
“Me: no i haven’t really been having cravings 🤷♀️ ,” the musician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as she shared a video of herself eating dumplings.
