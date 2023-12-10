OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Rob Pattinson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Has Been 'Careful' Not to Push Robert Pattinson 'Into Proposing': 'It’s What She’s Wanted'

rob pattinson proposal suki
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 10 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Now that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together, the actress is holding out hope her boyfriend of five years will eventually get down on one knee.

Article continues below advertisement
rob pattinson proposal suki
Source: mega

The pair have been dating for five years.

“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” said a source, adding that the Twilight alum, 37, who was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, "has always been marriage shy."

However, the Daisy & the Six star, 31, has been a steady fixture in his life.

Article continues below advertisement
rob pattinson proposal suki
Source: mega

The singer recently revealed she's pregnant.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement
rob pattinson proposal suki
Source: mega

Suki Waterhouse has been 'careful' not to pressure Robert Pattinson into proposing, a source claims.

According to the insider, the singer is elated to have a ring on her finger, especially after announcing she's pregnant.

"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” added the source. “It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”

Article continues below advertisement

Waterhouse confirmed she is with child while appearing onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

Prior to the big reveal, she said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added.

MORE ON:
Rob Pattinson

Another source shared how excited the duo are to become a family-of-three.

“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the source said of the pair. "They are thrilled beyond words," the insider told People.

"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” the insider continued. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

Article continues below advertisement
rob pattinson proposal suki
Source: mega

Suki Waterhouse previously revealed her pregnancy cravings.

These days, the blonde beauty is embracing this special time in her life — even letting fans in on her pregnancy journey.

“Me: no i haven’t really been having cravings 🤷‍♀️ ,” the musician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as she shared a video of herself eating dumplings.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Star spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.