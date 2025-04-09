or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'President C---': Donald Trump Gets Shocking 'New Nickname' After Republican Congressman's Freudian Slip During NRCC Dinner

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Tom Emmer
Source: MEGA; @Acyn/X

Congressman Tom Emmer called Donald Trump 'President C---.'

By:

April 9 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) appeared to make a Freudian slip as he referred to Donald Trump as "President C---" at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual gala in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 8.

Several critics of the GOP leader flooded social media to mock the commander-in-chief by repeating the new nickname Emmer inadvertently gave him.

Article continues below advertisement
president c donald trump new nickname republican freudian slip
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual gala.

Article continues below advertisement

The congressman called Trump "President C---" before quickly correcting himself.

"President Donald Trump is counting on us," he told those at the dinner. "The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/X
Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were quick to pounce on Emmer’s flub.

One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the clip of the Republican's slip-up and said: "He was right the first time."

Another X user shared the clip and wrote: "President C--- is his new nickname. Sorry, I don’t make the rules."

A third person commented: "He said what everyone was thinking."

Several others on the platform repeated: "President See You Next Tuesday."

Another pointed out: "Freudian slips are real, they really do reveal what the speaker actually thinks and feels. Just like when several ppl in the past have said 'chump' instead of 'Trump.'"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
president c donald trump new nickname republican freudian slip
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump launched his own 'Trade War on Liberation Day.'

Article continues below advertisement

Emmer made the gaffe in front of several GOP benefactors who paid upwards of $300,000 to attend the dinner.

House Republicans' Campaign Chair Richard Hudson later claimed the committee raised $35.2 million ahead of the event.

Trump confirmed the figure on stage and said he hopes to raise $50 million at next year’s event.

Moments before his embarrassing slip-up, Emmer stumbled through his speech as he greeted the GOP guests.

"Hello, fellow Republicans," he said. "No! Hello, feb... feh... fellow Republicans! Where are ya?" he continued, speaking loudly after adjusting his microphone. "I know this is the uh, this is the cheap time. You get to hear from me. Then, you’re gonna get energy out of, Steve Scalise. And you’re gonna get some energy out of our Speaker, Mike Johnson. But guess what? The show is Donald J. Trump. So get ready."

Article continues below advertisement
president c donald trump new nickname republican freudian slip
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump issued tariffs on several dozen other nations.

As OK! previously reported, later in the evening, the president boasted that world leaders panicked by his gargantuan global tariffs are "kissing my a--" in a desperate bid to reduce the levies.

"'Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir,'" he said, mocking other foreign leaders.

Trump also bragged about what he called America’s "most successful 100 days in this country's history" despite the stock market plummeting three months into his second term.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.