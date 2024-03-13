Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump for Giving Himself a 'Sad Nickname' in the Middle of the Night: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of Donald Trump's new nickname for himself on the Tuesday, March 12, episode of his late-night talk show.
The former president, 77, recently dubbed himself "Honest Don" while ranting about President Joe Biden on Truth Social.
“He’s giving himself nicknames now,” mocked Kimmel.
“Is there anything sadder than giving yourself a nickname at 1.30 am? On the toilet, going ‘Honest Don,’ that’s going to be…” he continued of the late-night rant. “'Honest’ is Abe Lincoln’s nickname. Even the nickname ‘Honest’ is stolen."
Kimmel, 56, then came up with other monikers that "would be better" for him — "Don the Con," "Genghis Don," "Donye West" and "Donald Duck the Draft."
As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for his odd rant on March 12.
"Dean Phillips, who just 'quit' in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions," the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social at 1:26 a.m. "I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!! For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!"
As a result, people got a kick out of the recent social media post.
One person wrote, "In what could be the most ridiculous, outrageous, fraudulent, dishonest case of branding ever, Trump has now given himself a nickname: 'Honest Don,'" while another said, "Grandpa Rico is calling himself 'Honest Don' on TrumpSocial. No I’m not kidding."
A third person added: "'Honest Don'....REALLY???? Biggest OXYMORON ever!!" while a fourth said, "Honest Don? Even Nixon is laughing."
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel and Trump got into it when the former hosted the Oscars on March 10.
Toward the end of the show, Kimmel read Trump's review of him to the audience.
"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" the businessman wrote. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."
"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," he continued, referring to former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos.
"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous," Trump claimed. "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
In response, Kimmel said: “Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?”