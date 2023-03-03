OK Magazine
Cancer Scare: President Joe Biden Has Lesion 'Successfully Removed,' White House Confirms

Source: MEGA
Mar. 3 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden had a "cancerous tissue" medically removed from his chest as part of a comprehensive health assessment in February, the White House has revealed.

The 80-year-old's doctor confirmed the scary health matter in a statement released Friday afternoon, March 3, stating, "no further treatment is required."

More to come...

Joe Biden

Fox News released the statement from the White House.

