President Joe Biden Given 'Detailed' Instructions on 'How to Enter and Exit' at Speaking Engagements Amid Cognitive Health Concerns: Report
President Joe Biden receives detailed notes — both photos and words printed in large fonts — on where to look and how to move around the room while attending speaking engagements, according to several of the 81-year-old's staffers.
One template included photographs of the event space with text that detailed "view from audience" and "view from podium."
"It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room," a person who worked at one of the president's events in the last year and a half told a news outlet.
"I staffed a simple fundraiser at a private residence, but they treated it like it was a NATO summit with his movements," they added.
However, a White House spokesperson assured the outlet that this was fairly commonplace when it comes to such major events.
"High levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work — regardless of who is president — and these are basic approaches that are used by any modern advance team, including the vice president’s office and agencies," the statement read.
A rep for Vice President Kamala Harris also confirmed these were "standard logistical briefing materials and photos for any principal, including the vice president."
This comes amid growing concerns about the state of Biden's cognitive health after his performances at the June 27 presidential debate and during recent interviews.
On the Thursday, July 4, sit-down on CNN, Biden flubbed his words several times, including once when he mistakenly described himself as the "first Black woman to serve with a Black president."
While speaking with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the POTUS claimed that his hard work over the past four years resulted in him having a "really bad night" at the debate. However, he claimed he remains "optimistic" for the future.
"I don’t think we’re a country of losers, as he [Donald Trump] points out," Biden said. "I don’t think America’s in tough shape. I think America’s on the cusp of breaking through in so many incredible opportunities."
