President Joe Biden Calls Out Donald Trump for Allegedly 'Having S-- With a P--- Star' While His Wife Was Pregnant: Watch

joe biden attacks donald trump trial cheating
Source: mega
Jun. 27 2024, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden went there!

During the Thursday, June 27, debate, the president, 81, brought up Donald Trump's scandalous past.

"The idea that I did anything wrong relative to what you’re talking about is outrageous! It’s simply a lie! Number one," Biden began. "Number two, the idea that you have a right to seek retribution against any American just because your president is wrong is simply wrong! No president’s ever spoken like that before. No president in our history has spoken like that before. Number three, the crimes you are still charged with! And think of all the civil penalties you have! How many billions of dollars do you own civil penalties for?"

joe biden attacks donald trump trial cheating
Source: mega

Joe Biden lashed out at Donald Trump during the 2024 debate on June 27.

joe biden attacks donald trump trial cheating
Source: mega

Joe Biden called out Donald Trump for allegedly 'molesting a woman in public.'

Biden continued, "For molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things, of having s-- with a p--- star on the night while your wife was pregnant? I mean, what what what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat!"

joe biden attacks donald trump trial cheating
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

As OK! previously reported, Biden was likely referring to when Trump was found liable by a New York jury for sexually abusing and defaming following his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll.

Trump was also recently found guilty of falsifying business records in his Stormy Daniels hush money trial. Trump allegedly paid off Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with the ex-president amid his marriage to Melania Trump.

Melania hasn't spoken out about her husband's trial, but according to ex-aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the model, 54, isn't going anywhere for now.

joe biden attacks donald trump trial cheating
Source: mega

Joe Biden debated Donald Trump in a live televised event.

“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” she previously said. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”

“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” she added.

