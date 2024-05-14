OK Magazine
'Concerned' Stormy Daniels Wore Bulletproof Vest to Donald Trump Hush Money Trial: She Was 'Paralyzed With Fear'

stormy daniels bullet proof vest
Source: mega
By:

May 14 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels was nervous to testify in Donald Trump's hush money scandal, as she was fearful of being attacked by some of the ex-president's supporters.

“She was concerned about the security coming in to New York,” the film star's attorney Clark Brewster told CNN on Monday, May 13.

According to Brewster, the 45-year-old "cried herself to sleep" before coming to New York to testify on May 7 and 9.

“She was paralyzed with fear — not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what might some nut might do to her,” he said. “And I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”

While on the stand, Daniels, who met Trump at a golf tournament in 2006, shared details about their meeting and how they eventually got intimate at his apartment.

stormy daniels bullet proof vest
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels testified in court on May 7 and 9.

As OK! previously reported, the two had dinner before Daniels was "startled" to find Trump in his bed with little to no clothes on.

It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."

stormy daniels bullet proof vest
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels allegedly were intimate.

She later testified that they spoke about using protection but ended up not using a condom.

"You cannot work unless you have a test," she told him about how the industry she's in requires her to be tested every 30 days, adding that the current requirement is two weeks. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."

stormy daniels bullet proof vest
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels was 'paralyzed with fear' over testifying, her lawyer said.

stormy daniels bullet proof vest
Source: mega

Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

This is hardly the first time Daniels has felt on edge. In her documentary Stormy, she was nervous for the repercussions after speaking about the alleged affair between her and Trump, who allegedly paid her to be quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.

"Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, 'And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want,'" Daniels said to journalist Denver Nicks, who had been working with her to compile a documentary. "No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department and be like, ‘Here’s everything.’ And then sell it for as much as you can to E! True Hollywood or whatever, and split it 50/50 with [my daughter]."

