'Concerned' Stormy Daniels Wore Bulletproof Vest to Donald Trump Hush Money Trial: She Was 'Paralyzed With Fear'

This is hardly the first time Daniels has felt on edge. In her documentary Stormy, she was nervous for the repercussions after speaking about the alleged affair between her and Trump, who allegedly paid her to be quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.

"Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, 'And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want,'" Daniels said to journalist Denver Nicks, who had been working with her to compile a documentary. "No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department and be like, ‘Here’s everything.’ And then sell it for as much as you can to E! True Hollywood or whatever, and split it 50/50 with [my daughter]."