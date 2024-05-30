Donald Trump Claims the 'Real Verdict' Will Come on November 5th After Being Found Guilty on All Counts in Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump vowed to continue his presidential campaign for the 2024 election after being found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents on Thursday, May 30.
Outside of the New York courtroom, the 77-year-old called the case a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt."
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he continued. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he insisted in front of the crowd of journalists. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."
Trump repeated his prior allegations that the entire trial had been orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign.
"I think it's just a disgrace," he added. "We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."
"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023, on 34 counts of falsifying business documents surrounding a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
Throughout the six-week trial, the controversial politician's former lawyer Michael Cohen also testified against him.
Prior to deliberation, which began on Wednesday, May 29, Trump falsely claimed Judge Juan Merchan would not be requiring a unanimous vote from the jury.
"IT IS RIDICULOUS, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND UNAMERICAN that the highly Conflicted, Radical Left Judge is not requiring a unanimous decision on the fake charges against me," Trump ranted via Truth Social on Wednesday, May 29. "A THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE HOAX!"
However, it was later confirmed the judge instructed the 12 jurors — five women and seven men — that they must come to a unanimous agreement "beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited, requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct, and second, that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."