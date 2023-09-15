President Joe Biden Appears Unbothered While Giving Speech Hours After Son Hunter Is Indicted on Gun Charges

The president, 80, later spoke at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, about Bidenomics, where he seemingly made a joke about the current situation.

"Now we have the fastest economic growth from the pandemic of any world economy. We have the lowest inflation rate among the major economies. We have a lot more to do, though, and I’m going to get those gas prices down again, I promise you!" he said.

"But seriously… We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action. Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that," he continued. "But all kidding aside, we face some pretty tough times in recent years. But America didn’t give up. America never gives up!"