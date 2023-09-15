President Joe Biden Appears Unbothered While Giving Speech Hours After Son Hunter Is Indicted on Gun Charges
President Joe Biden seemed unbothered hours after his son Hunter Biden was officially indicted for gun charges by federal prosecutors.
The president, 80, later spoke at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, about Bidenomics, where he seemingly made a joke about the current situation.
"Now we have the fastest economic growth from the pandemic of any world economy. We have the lowest inflation rate among the major economies. We have a lot more to do, though, and I’m going to get those gas prices down again, I promise you!" he said.
"But seriously… We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action. Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that," he continued. "But all kidding aside, we face some pretty tough times in recent years. But America didn’t give up. America never gives up!"
After the speech, a live feed from NBC News showed the politician mingling with the crowd — and some reporters even hounded him with questions about his reaction to the news. Biden didn't answer and continued to smile before exiting the crowd.
As OK! previously reported, the Delaware federal court charged Hunter on three counts for the possession of a gun while using narcotics.
A planned plea bargain to resolve the charges fell through in July.
Prosecutors allege Hunter falsely claimed he was "not an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant narcotic drug" when he purchased a Colt Cobra Special revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018. At the time, Hunter was heavily using crack cocaine. (Per U.S. federal laws, it's a crime to lie on those documents or possess a firearm while on drugs.)
Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the charges were influenced by "Republicans' improper and partisan interference in this process."
He said his client "did not violate the law."
"But a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice," Lowell said.