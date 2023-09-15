OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

President Joe Biden Appears Unbothered While Giving Speech Hours After Son Hunter Is Indicted on Gun Charges

hunter joe biden iunbothered
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden seemed unbothered hours after his son Hunter Biden was officially indicted for gun charges by federal prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

The president, 80, later spoke at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, about Bidenomics, where he seemingly made a joke about the current situation.

"Now we have the fastest economic growth from the pandemic of any world economy. We have the lowest inflation rate among the major economies. We have a lot more to do, though, and I’m going to get those gas prices down again, I promise you!" he said.

"But seriously… We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action. Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that," he continued. "But all kidding aside, we face some pretty tough times in recent years. But America didn’t give up. America never gives up!"

After the speech, a live feed from NBC News showed the politician mingling with the crowd — and some reporters even hounded him with questions about his reaction to the news. Biden didn't answer and continued to smile before exiting the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter joe biden unbothered
Source: mega

Hunter Biden's attorney said he 'did not violate the law.'

As OK! previously reported, the Delaware federal court charged Hunter on three counts for the possession of a gun while using narcotics.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

A planned plea bargain to resolve the charges fell through in July.

Prosecutors allege Hunter falsely claimed he was "not an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant narcotic drug" when he purchased a Colt Cobra Special revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018. At the time, Hunter was heavily using crack cocaine. (Per U.S. federal laws, it's a crime to lie on those documents or possess a firearm while on drugs.)

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
hunter joe unbothered
Source: mega

Hunter Biden was indicted for gun charges by federal prosecutors on September 14.

Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the charges were influenced by "Republicans' improper and partisan interference in this process."

He said his client "did not violate the law."

"But a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice," Lowell said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.