Hunter Biden Plans to Plead Guilty to Gun and Tax Charges, White House Releases Statement on President Joe Biden's Behalf

In a report, it was stated that Hunter illegally possessed a "Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware in October of 2018" while being a known drug user. The tax violations occurred in 2017 and 2018, and it's believed he will plead guilty to all of the charges.

His attorney, Christopher J. Clark, released a statement in the wake of the news.

"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," his message began.