Hunter Biden Plans to Plead Guilty to Gun and Tax Charges, White House Releases Statement on President Joe Biden's Behalf
Hunter Biden's legal troubles have hit their peak.
On Tuesday, June 20, it was revealed that the First Son, 53, was charged for illegally possessing a handgun and for failing to pay his taxes.
In a report, it was stated that Hunter illegally possessed a "Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware in October of 2018" while being a known drug user. The tax violations occurred in 2017 and 2018, and it's believed he will plead guilty to all of the charges.
His attorney, Christopher J. Clark, released a statement in the wake of the news.
"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," his message began.
"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government," Clark continued. "I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."
A White House spokesman also shared a message on Joe Biden's behalf that read, "The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."
This is just the latest blow for Hunter, who last week, had to appear in court over child support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts. Hunter was ordered to pay Roberts $20,000 per month, but he said he needs the amount to be lowered because he can't afford it.
Hunter first denied being the father of Lunden's child, whom she gave birth to in August 2018.
Though a paternity test proved he was the dad, he's still yet to meet their daughter, 4-year-old Navy. The rest of the Biden family has also failed to acknowledge the toddler.
