President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Spend Christmas Calling Up Military Personnel
Though President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden may have been home at the White House for the holidays, the political power couple decided to give back to those that couldn’t be.
On Sunday, December 25, the POTUS and FLOTUS rang in the December festivities by calling U.S. service members, sending the troops a bit of cheer despite being away from their friends and family, a sentiment the Pennsylvania native shared on social media.
“This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," the Commander-in-Chief wrote alongside a snap depicting him and his wife speaking on the phone in what appears to be the Oval Office.
JILL BIDEN IS 'RUNNING THE SHOW' OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION, POLITICAL INSIDERS REVEAL
"They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president,” the president concluded the heartfelt holiday message to his 28.6 million Twitter followers.
Moments later, the First Lady took to her social media, sharing the same image with her own sentimental message.
“This Christmas, Joe and I checked in with our service members stationed around the world,” wrote the FLOTUS, who alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama, helped launch the Joining Forces initiative, which aims at helping military personnel and their families.
- Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
- President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Rally Together For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. Visit
- Donald Trump Left Joe Biden 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter Upon Leaving Office
“On behalf of all Americans, we wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas and thank you for all you do to keep us safe,” the lifelong teacher continued.
JOE BIDEN CELEBRATES MILESTONE 80TH BIRTHDAY FOLLOWING GRANDDAUGHTER NAOMI BIDEN'S WEDDING WEEKEND
Christmas isn’t the only major milestone the family has celebrated over the past few weeks, as in early November, the Bidens marked two major occasions within one weekend: the world leader’s 80th birthday and their granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding to longtime beau, Peter Neal.
Though the wedding was a glamorous, 250-guest black-tie affair taking place on the White House South’s lawn, the POTUS took a different, more laid-back approach to his birthday celebration, enjoying one of his favorite sweet treats.
“A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love," the First Lady captioned an adorable snap of her hubby blowing out his birthday candles. "And Joe’s favorite coconut cake."