'Lost All the Way Around': Confused President Joe Biden Struggles to Exit Stage in Philadelphia: Watch
President Joe Biden was confused when he finished his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20. So much so, he couldn't find the exit.
In the video clip, Biden looked to his left before walking in that direction, but he then had to turn around and head the other way. "A confused Joe Biden wraps up his speech in Philadelphia, immediately asks for directions off the stage," the caption read.
Of course, people were alarmed by the viral moment yet again.
One person wrote, "As I’ve said many times, it only gets worse fast. He’s so far gone," while another said, "This is embarrassing."
A third person said, "It's gotta be on purpose ... every time?" while a fourth user stated, "He can’t remember coming there."
"He’s lost all the way around," another person said.
During his speech, the 80-year-old was blasted for slipping up multiple times.
"I often say, and I mean this sincerely, Wall Street — good folks down there — but they didn't build the middle class. They didn't build America. The middle class was built by the middle class," Biden said.
"I watched my dad growing up, and not a whole lot of benefit trickled down on his kitchen table as a consequence of trickle-down economics," Biden added.
"He's fine. This is fine," one person quipped, while another said, "Biden just said he watched his dad suffer under ‘trickle down economics.’ In the 1950s? Wut?"
As OK! previously reported, people are concerned about Biden running for president again after fumbling over his words and not making sense while speaking in public.
During an interview with Fareed Zakaria, he asked for Biden's thoughts on the criticism he's received so far.
"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Zakaria asked. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"
"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."