President Joe Biden Claps Back At Reporter's Question On The 'Top' Issue In The Midterm Elections

"They’re all important. Unlike you, there’s no one thing," Biden quipped back on Tuesday, October 18. "It crosses the board, domestic — ask me about foreign policy, too. There's multiple, multiple, multiple issues and and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, you know that old expression."

WHAT SCANDAL? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN BRUSHES OFF REPORTS THAT FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS HAVE ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO CHARGE SON HUNTER

The Commander-in-Chief's response came soon after Doocy tossed the same question at White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The President is going to continue to talk about issues that matter to the American people, and abortion is one of them," she explained at the time. "A majority of the American people disagree with the decision that — that the Supreme Court made — the Dobbs decision. That is — a majority of the people disagreed with that."