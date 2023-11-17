OK Magazine
'Getting Worse by the Minute': President Joe Biden Looks Confused While Posing With World Leaders in Perplexing Appearance

joe biden appears confused
Nov. 17 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden looked confused when he took the stage with other world leaders at APEC on Thursday, November 16.

In a video clip, the 80-year-old looked around while standing for a photo op at the conference, which took place in San Francisco, Calif.

As people were taking their spots, Biden looked around as the cameras snapped their photos. He then was called on to speak and quickly moved to the podium.

joe biden appears confused
The president appeared confused while posing for a photo on November 16.

joe biden appears confused
Joe Biden has slipped up over the past few months.

The video clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people quickly weighed in on the viral moment. One person wrote, "This is getting worse by the minute," while another said, "How long will they keep pretending? This is getting serious with all the stuff going on in the world."

"Remember when these glitches would happen every here & there. It’s now EVERY appearance," a third person added.

However, Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee elections official, defended Biden, writing, "Actually it looks like the other leaders were confused considering they are the ones in the wrong spot. Morons."

The latest incident comes after Biden refused to name an American business during his speech, as he didn't want to mess up.

“IBM, Organon, Visa — look, they make up, they make our region more resilient, more secure,” the politician said. “Here in this world-renowned hub of innovation, leading tech companies like Anthropic and — I’m going to mispronounce [it], I’m not going to even try."

“It’s better not to try and not mispronounce than try and mispronounce,” he continued. “Point is, small and medium-sized business startups are getting an accent as well.”

joe biden appears confused
People commented on the viral incident, saying that he's not well.

joe biden appears confused
President Joe Biden made it clear that his age is not an issue.

As OK! previously reported, Biden's age has been concerning for voters as the 2024 election looms.

But the president made it clear that there's nothing to worry about.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

