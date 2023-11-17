'Getting Worse by the Minute': President Joe Biden Looks Confused While Posing With World Leaders in Perplexing Appearance

The latest incident comes after Biden refused to name an American business during his speech, as he didn't want to mess up.

“IBM, Organon, Visa — look, they make up, they make our region more resilient, more secure,” the politician said. “Here in this world-renowned hub of innovation, leading tech companies like Anthropic and — I’m going to mispronounce [it], I’m not going to even try."

“It’s better not to try and not mispronounce than try and mispronounce,” he continued. “Point is, small and medium-sized business startups are getting an accent as well.”