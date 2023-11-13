'So Embarrassing': President Joe Biden Torn Apart for Freezing Up at Wreath Laying Ceremony

President Joe Biden was ripped to shreds when he appeared to forgot what he was supposed to be doing at the official Veterans Day memorial at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, November 11.

In the video clip, which appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 80-year-old was seen freezing up at the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. He then had be to directed where to go by one of the U.S. service members.