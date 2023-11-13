'So Embarrassing': President Joe Biden Torn Apart for Freezing Up at Wreath Laying Ceremony
President Joe Biden was ripped to shreds when he appeared to forgot what he was supposed to be doing at the official Veterans Day memorial at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, November 11.
In the video clip, which appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 80-year-old was seen freezing up at the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. He then had be to directed where to go by one of the U.S. service members.
Of course, people took to social media to comment on the viral moment. One person wrote, "So embarrassing," while another said, "Our enemies must be shaking in their boots."
A third person added, "Time to go home. Pathetic at such a solemn ceremony. We shouldn't laugh at this. Instead we should recognize the Commander-in-Chief is incapable of being the CnC. Someone stop this madness. Looking to you @FLOTUS. Do you love him? Take him home," while a fourth simply stated, "This is just so embarrassing."
This is hardly the first time Biden has been confused while out at events.
As OK! previously reported, the president appeared to read his teleprompter instructions during his speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, October 19.
Biden then said "make it clear," likely reading an instruction from the teleprompter.
“We’ll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia,” he said.
With the 2024 election looming, voters are nervous if Biden can handle being in office for another four years, if he wins.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden, 80, said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Meanwhile, Democratic strategist David Axelrod believes Biden should drop out altogether.
"The @POTUS is justly proud of his accomplishments. Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore," he wrote on X. "Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"