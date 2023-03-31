President Joe Biden Repeatedly Refuses To Comment On Donald Trump's Indictment
President Joe Biden is trying to stay out of Donald Trump's business after he was indicted by a grand jury in connection with paying Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about their alleged affair.
While leaving the White House on Friday, March 31, he was asked by ABC News if he had any reaction to the news, to which he replied, "No."
Reporters attempted to get Biden, 80, to comment in some way, but he wouldn't budge.
When asked he if he was worried the indictment would potentially divide the country even more, he said, "I have no comment on that."
Another person asked him about protests, to which he said, "No, I'm not going to talk about the Trump indictment."
"I have no comment at all on Trump," he declared.
Biden learned about the indictment at the same time the rest of the country did, according to the White House press secretary.
Vice President Kamala Harris also denied to talk about Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, spoke out about the indictment in a series of rants.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the statement read. "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."
"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace," he added. "Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."
One day later, Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, also spoke to Good Morning America about what people can expect next week when the former president surrenders.
“I’m sure they’ll try to get every ounce of publicity from this thing,” Tacopina said. “The president will not be put in handcuffs. I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”