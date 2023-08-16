'Another Day, Another Lie': President Joe Biden Roasted for Claiming He Witnessed a Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse
President Joe Biden was roasted for claiming he witnessed a Pittsburgh bridge collapse last year.
During his speech on Tuesday, August 15, the 80-year-old was speaking about his economic policies during a stop at Ingeteam, a wind turbine generator manufacturer in Milwaukee, Wis., when he claimed he witnessed the structure falling apart.
"A lot of you were with me when I was in Pittsburgh," he told the crowd. "By the way, Pittsburgh is a city of bridges – more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in America."
"I watched that bridge collapse," he added. "I got there and saw it collapse with over 200 feet off the ground going over a valley. It collapsed. Thank God school was out during the pandemic."
Of course, people couldn't help but point out how Biden was most likely not being truthful.
"Must have happened during one of his long-haul trucking routes," one person wrote, referring to a prior lie Biden told, while another said, "I can assure you Biden did not personally watch a bridge collapse here in Pittsburgh. My lord…"
"Another day another lie… why is this tolerated," another person said.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first Biden has been caught fibbing.
Earlier this month, Biden was called out for repeating a false story about how he traveled over a million miles on Amtrak in a recent interview.
"One day as vice president I was going home on the train which the Secret Service doesn't like because there’s so many opportunities to interrupt the train. And this particular guy, I’m not going to embarrass him and say his name, grabbed me on the cheek and goes, ‘Joey baby,'" he said, adding that the man apparently calculated his miles on Amtrak.
"1,200,000 miles, 119 days a year, 300 miles round trip, 36 years. My point was, I was on a train a lot," Biden added.
AP fact-checked Biden's story, explaining: "The tale as Biden spins it is wrong. [The conductor] could not have had that conversation because he was already deceased by the time Biden logged 1.2 million miles on Air Force Two."