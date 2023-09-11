President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After He Says He's Just Following Staff's Orders During Press Conference
During a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday, September 11, President Joe Biden sparked concern when he said he will "just follow his orders" while looking through his papers and speaking to the crowd.
"I'll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn't spoken yet? I ain't calling on you," the 80-year-old said.
After Biden took the reporter's questions, he stated: "I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to bed."
Later on, people took to social media to chat about the confusing situation.
One person wrote, "Why does Joe Biden keep telling America .... and the world ... he is just following orders? Who is giving the President of the United States orders to follow? And why?" while another said, "@JoeBiden yes we know you are not in control and you follow orders! We have known this! We are not as stupid and you handlers think we are and we are not going to comply like they expect us to do! We will remove everyone from Washington and replace with ppl who work for the ppl!"
A third person said, "The LEADER (cough**cough) of the Free World just said, 'I just follow orders from my staff.' @JoeBiden," while a fourth said, "LOL President Joe Biden appeared to be confused during a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday, saying he will 'just follow his orders' while looking through papers and speaking to reporters."
The backlash comes as Biden is gearing up for the 2024 presidential race, but people are nervous that he's not all there to run the country.
Despite the criticism, Biden believes he is capable of staying in the White House for another term.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden, 80, said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”