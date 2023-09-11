'I'm Going to Go to Bed': President Joe Biden Abruptly Ends Vietnam Press Conference in the Middle of Confusing Speech
President Joe Biden lived up to his infamous nickname "Sleepy Joe" after announcing he was headed to catch some Z's during a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday, September 10.
Biden had been in India for the G20 summit, but opted to host the briefing in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a group of pre-selected reporters.
The 80-year-old was attempting to answer a question about President Xi Jinping of China when he cut himself off and oddly ended the Q&A session.
VOA correspondent Anita Powell had asked the president about the United States' relationship with China, pointing out that Biden hasn't spoken to Jinping in roughly 10 months.
"As a matter of fact, I think it’s less likely to cause that kind of conflict," Biden said, as he spoke extremely slowly and seemed to experience a shortness of breathe.
The POTUS continued: "And look, nobody likes having celebrated international meetings, if you don’t know what you want at the meeting. If you don’t have a game plan."
"He may have a game plan. He just hasn’t shared it with me," Biden cynically stated before unexpectedly ending the press conference, concluding: "But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed."
Biden's abrupt end to the presser caused social media users to have a field day mocking the president for once again not seeming to make any sense in front of the cameras.
"Does anyone actually believe this old fart is calling the shots?" one person asked about the U.S. commander-in-chief, whose elderly abilities have been called into question by many of his rivals ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
"Ok grandpa let's get you to bed," a second user mocked, as another said Biden looked as though he had "run out of batteries."
"This is a very sad thing and they wanted to last for another four years I don't think the Energizer Bunny can do it," added a critic, while someone called on First Lady Jill Biden, stating she "needs to intervene to protect her husband. Any wife would take such a step. Firstly, she’s his wife. Secondly, to protect our country."
Some supporters of Biden stood up for the president, insisting he, of course, needed to rest after staying up for hours.
"I guess Biden isn’t supposed to sleep after pulling an all nighter? Idk man seems crazy," an admirer said, while someone else quipped, "Haha, poor Joe! It's OK, we all need a break sometimes."