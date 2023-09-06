'No One Beats Father Time': Chris Christie Agrees With Poll That Claims Most Americans Think Joe Biden Is Too Old to Be President
Chris Christie agreed with the results of a recent poll that stated 73 percent of registered voters in the U.S. believe President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term at 80 years old.
While sitting down for an interview on Fox's Mornings With Maria on Wednesday, September 6, the former New Jersey governor told guest host Cheryl Casone that the country doesn't need candidates in their late 70s and early 80s running for President of the United States.
"73 percent of the people are really smart, because he is too old. That’s the bottom line," Christie, 61, claimed. "He’s just too old. And you see it every day in him."
"You see the way he walks. You see the way he hails himself at press conferences," he continued. "You saw him fall asleep sitting across from the Israeli president with an entire scrum of reporters in the Oval Office, videoing it and taking pictures."
"The fact is, no one beats Father Time," he added. "And we have two leading contenders in each party who are both too old."
Christie went on to directly call out fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump, 77, arguing that "we don't need two candidates who are going to be 160 years old" running in the 2024 election.
"And by the way, in that same poll, I think it was 70% of the people said they didn’t want the match-up to be Trump/Biden," he said.
A news outlet released the findings of the poll on Monday, September 4, revealing that nearly two-thirds of registered voters polled thought Biden was too old to be POTUS for a second term. 47 percent said the same of Trump, who is three years younger.
Only 36 percent stated that they felt Biden was "mentally fit" for office, and a mere 46 percent said the same of Trump.
"Voters are looking for change, and neither of the leading candidates is the change that they’re looking for," pollster Michael Bocian stated regarding the findings.
