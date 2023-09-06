'No One Beats Father Time': Chris Christie Agrees With Poll That Claims Most Americans Think Joe Biden Is Too Old to Be President

A news outlet released the findings of the poll on Monday, September 4, revealing that nearly two-thirds of registered voters polled thought Biden was too old to be POTUS for a second term. 47 percent said the same of Trump, who is three years younger.

Only 36 percent stated that they felt Biden was "mentally fit" for office, and a mere 46 percent said the same of Trump.

"Voters are looking for change, and neither of the leading candidates is the change that they’re looking for," pollster Michael Bocian stated regarding the findings.

