President Joe Biden Under Fire After White House Hosts BBQ as Israel Remains Under Attack
President Joe Biden was slammed for hosting a barbecue at the White House on Sunday, October 8, as the war in Israel worsens.
"While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band," Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley tweeted alongside of a screenshot of the email which confirmed the event.
In the email, which was sent after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the reporter noted that a "live band" could be heard in the White House.
"In the late afternoon and early evening, a live band could be heard coming from the area near the Rose Garden. Your pooler asked why a band was playing. From the White House: The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence Staff and their families," the reporter wrote.
Of course, people couldn't believe that Biden and his team wouldn't be doing more to help Israel during this intense and horrific conflict.
One person wrote, "As the expression goes, Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Joe Biden is LITERALLY attending a BBQ and listening to a live band play while Israel burns due to Hamas terrorist attacks. History repeating itself," while another person wrote, "Why would this suprise anyone? this poor excuse for a human has no feelings for anyone other than himself. What a disgrace of a president of the USA."
Meanwhile, others stuck up for the president, who spoke out on Saturday, October 7, insisting that the U.S. fully supports Israel after the country was hit with a surprise attack from Hamas, a Palestinian militant group which rules the Gaza Strip, in which innocent people were murdered.
One person wrote, "What do YOU think Joe Should be doing?" while another said, "You think he should have canceled an event that was planned for families? What did you do this weekend?"
Biden previously defended Israel in his speech, declaring: “The United States stands with Israel. We will never fail to have their back. We’ll make sure they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks seeking advantage. The world is watching.”
At least 700 people have died since the Saturday morning attack and at least another 2,000 have been injured.
“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, October 8.