You Are All Not the Happiest People': President Joe Biden Hits Back at Reporters After He Delivers 'Good News About the Economy'
President Joe Biden didn't seem to like a reporter's question after his press conference on Friday, October 6, where he spoke about the U.S.'s job situation.
“Good news today. This morning we learned the economy created 336,000 jobs in September alone. That means since I’ve taken office, we have created 13.9 million new jobs," he stated in his speech.
Though Biden is positive the economy is only getting better, one reporter asked, “Mr. President, you started your remarks here today by saying it was good news today with the economic report. Why do you think most people still don’t feel positive or feel good news about the economy?”
The president, 80, then appeared to get upset that people wouldn't be upbeat about the country's current state.
"First of all, you just heard the news today, too. I think the people, the 300,000-plus people that got jobs feel better about the economy,” Biden said before pausing. “I’ve gotta to choose my words here. You all are not the happiest people in the world. What you report. And I mean it sincerely. You get more legs when you report something that’s negative. I don’t mean you’re picking on me, it’s just the nature of things."
He continued: "You turn on the television and there’s not a whole lot about 'boy saves dog as he swims in the lake.' You know, it’s about, 'Somebody pushed the dog in the lake.' I mean, I get it. But if it you just listen to what’s going on around the world, there’s reason for people to be concerned. There’s reason for people to be concerned with what’s going on in Russia. There’s reason for people to be concerned about what’s going on in other parts of the world. I think that the American people are smart as h--- and know what their interests are. I think they know they are better off financially than they were before, it’s a fact. And all that data, all that polling show they’re more positive about the economy than they’ve been, more positive about their jobs, etc. I just think — let me put it this way. If you just watch what happened last week in the Congress, how excited are you going to be about much of anything?"
As OK! previously reported, Biden has been roasted for his remarks about the economy before.
Even rival Donald Trump had something to say about the way he's running this country.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN," Trump said in July.
He continued, “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR 'LEADER' IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”