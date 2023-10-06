You Are All Not the Happiest People': President Joe Biden Hits Back at Reporters After He Delivers 'Good News About the Economy'

He continued: "You turn on the television and there’s not a whole lot about 'boy saves dog as he swims in the lake.' You know, it’s about, 'Somebody pushed the dog in the lake.' I mean, I get it. But if it you just listen to what’s going on around the world, there’s reason for people to be concerned. There’s reason for people to be concerned with what’s going on in Russia. There’s reason for people to be concerned about what’s going on in other parts of the world. I think that the American people are smart as h--- and know what their interests are. I think they know they are better off financially than they were before, it’s a fact. And all that data, all that polling show they’re more positive about the economy than they’ve been, more positive about their jobs, etc. I just think — let me put it this way. If you just watch what happened last week in the Congress, how excited are you going to be about much of anything?"