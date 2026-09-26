Presley Gerber Says Getting 'Thrown Into the Modeling Industry' Forced Him to 'Sink or Swim' Years Before Death: 'I Had to Grow Up Quickly'

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Presley Gerber opened up about the struggles of being in the modeling industry on a podcast just three years before his untimely death at the age of 27. Gerber died on September 20 at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab facility.

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Source: @STUDIO22PODCAST/YOUTUBE Presley Gerber previously got candid about working in the modeling world.

During a 2023 interview on the Studio 22 podcast, Gerber discussed the internal battles he faced while trying to make a name for himself on the catwalk. “Definitely getting thrown into the modeling industry. It's like you sink or swim. That's the bottom line,” he said. “So, you're just thrown into it, and you immediately have to know how everything works,” he continued.

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Presley Gerber Made His Modeling Debut in 2016

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was the son of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

Gerber — who was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos Tequila founder Rande Gerber — first stepped onto the modeling scene in June 2016 when he made his runway debut at Moschino's Los Angeles Resort show. He subsequently landed a campaign for Calvin Klein and walked during a Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. “I remember within the first week of signing, I'm like in New York, people are taking pictures of me with my shirt off. Like just my whole life changed within a month, and it was just a very profound experience because I had to grow up quickly,” Presley also noted on the podcast.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at the age of 27 on September 20.

He then described how attention from his peers quickly caught up to him. Presley was also an athlete during his formative high school years in Malibu, Calif., having been a member of the education institution’s surfing and water polo teams. “All of a sudden, I'm in social media school, and I'm sitting in a class where I'm literally being told how to answer questions. When people tell you, when people ask you this, we want you to respond with this. When people ask you this, we want you to speak like this,” Presley recalled.

Presley Gerber Died of a Suspected Overdose

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber suffered with substance abuse issues throughout his life.