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Presley Gerber Cremated Days After His Death at Age 27

Image of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was cremated days after his sudden death.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber has been cremated just days after his sudden death at age 27.

According to his death certificate, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home following his death on Sunday, September 20. His parents will reportedly keep his ashes at their Malibu, Calif., home.

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Presley Gerber Was Cremated After His Death

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Image of Presley Gerber's death certificate revealed he was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's death certificate revealed he was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home.

Presley's cremation was confirmed in his death certificate, according to TMZ.

Crawford, 60, and Rande, 63, have not publicly commented on the cremation as they continue to mourn their only son.

The family previously requested privacy following the devastating loss.

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Will Keep Presley's Ashes

Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber will reportedly keep their late son's ashes at their Malibu home.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber will reportedly keep their late son's ashes at their Malibu home.

Presley's ashes will reportedly remain with his parents at their Malibu home.

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed, though his death is being investigated as a suspected drug overdose.

Emergency services responded to a call reporting a "cardiac arrest" and "overdose" at the facility where Presley had been staying.

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Presley Gerber Died at a Rehab Facility

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Presley Gerber

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Image of Presley Gerber died at a Santa Monica rehab facility while receiving treatment for substance addiction and mental health issues.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died at a Santa Monica rehab facility while receiving treatment for substance addiction and mental health issues.

Presley died at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehabilitation facility the same weekend he checked into the $7.7 million sober living home.

The former model was receiving treatment for substance addiction and mental health issues at the time.

He was reportedly under the influence of a substance when he arrived at the facility before his death.

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Preslet Gerber Had Been Open About His Struggles

Image of Presley Gerber had spoken publicly about prioritizing his mental health in the year before his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber had spoken publicly about prioritizing his mental health in the year before his death.

Presley had publicly discussed his mental health struggles before his death.

Last November, he explained a temporary absence from social media by revealing he "had to step back and take care of [his] own mental health for a bit."

A source who knew Presley also told Page Six he "had demons," though the insider noted they weren't all connected to growing up as the child of famous parents.

Another source claimed Presley "seemed off" in the weeks leading up to his death and "didn't seem like himself."

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Kaia Gerber Is Mourning Her Older Brother

Image of Kaia Gerber was extremely close to her older brother.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber was extremely close to her older brother.

Presley is survived by his parents and younger sister, Kaia Gerber, 25.

The siblings shared an especially close bond, with a source telling Page Six that Kaia has been left heartbroken by the loss.

"They were way more than brother and sister," the insider said. "They were like best friends."

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