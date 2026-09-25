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Presley Gerber's Teen Years Marked by Secret Trauma and Battle With Mental Health: 'It's Not That He Didn't Try'

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber faced pressure since teenage years while growing up in the spotlight as a member of a famous family.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber's early years in the spotlight were difficult.

"It wasn't that he didn't try. He just couldn't seem to handle the pressure of being born into a famous family. He always felt he was being judged by outsiders," a source told the Daily Mail.

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Image of Presley Gerber began modeling at 15 and walked the runway for major fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber began modeling at 15 and walked the runway for major fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

The only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was just 15 when he followed his mother into fashion.

Presley walked for brands including Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana before eventually stepping away from modeling.

Behind the scenes, he was also dealing with his mental health.

His feelings were that he "didn't ever think he was enough," an insider told the Daily Mail.

During those years, he also began using hard drugs.

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Presley Gerber Wanted A Life Outside Modeling

Image of Presley Gerber explored photography and real estate while seeking his own path outside his famous family.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber explored photography and real estate while seeking his own path outside his famous family.

After leaving fashion, at one point Presley began considering photography and real estate to establish his own identity.

"He wanted to find his own path, away from his famous parents," a source told the Daily Mail.

"He wanted a career that was all his that he was proud of," the source added.

Presley later developed an interest in psychology and began thinking about a career helping others.

"He did talk this year about becoming an addiction counselor so he could help other people, that was important to him and made him feel good," the source said.

"He was into psychology and what makes people depressed. He wanted to heal people and have real conversations," the insider added.

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Image of Presley Gerber planned to become a therapist.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber planned to become a therapist.

But his plans came with some practical challenges.

"He was very smart, but he never went to high school really, though he got his diploma. He studied while he was modeling, so he kind of just got it done," the source said.

"And he never went to college. So it was a long road ahead for him to become a therapist," they explained.

Presley Gerber’s Loved Ones Feared For Him

Image of Presley Gerber’s family reportedly worried about his drug use and feared a fentanyl-laced substance.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber’s family reportedly worried about his drug use and feared a fentanyl-laced substance.

Presley’s appearance also drew attention as he moved through different stages of his life.

"You can't sell a $20 million mansion when you have a tattoo of a marijuana leaf on your hand. Wealthy people don't like that," the source said.

His loved ones were also concerned about what they were seeing.

"There was worry from the family that Presley was headed down Aaron [Carter's] path, sure, and there was a big fear his drugs could be laced with Fentanyl," the source said.

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