HEALTH Presley Gerber's Teen Years Marked by Secret Trauma and Battle With Mental Health: 'It's Not That He Didn't Try' Source: MEGA Presley Gerber faced pressure since teenage years while growing up in the spotlight as a member of a famous family. OK! Staff Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Presley Gerber's early years in the spotlight were difficult. "It wasn't that he didn't try. He just couldn't seem to handle the pressure of being born into a famous family. He always felt he was being judged by outsiders," a source told the Daily Mail.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber began modeling at 15 and walked the runway for major fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

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Presley Gerber Wanted A Life Outside Modeling

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber explored photography and real estate while seeking his own path outside his famous family.

After leaving fashion, at one point Presley began considering photography and real estate to establish his own identity. "He wanted to find his own path, away from his famous parents," a source told the Daily Mail. "He wanted a career that was all his that he was proud of," the source added. Presley later developed an interest in psychology and began thinking about a career helping others. "He did talk this year about becoming an addiction counselor so he could help other people, that was important to him and made him feel good," the source said. "He was into psychology and what makes people depressed. He wanted to heal people and have real conversations," the insider added.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber planned to become a therapist.

But his plans came with some practical challenges. "He was very smart, but he never went to high school really, though he got his diploma. He studied while he was modeling, so he kind of just got it done," the source said. "And he never went to college. So it was a long road ahead for him to become a therapist," they explained.

Presley Gerber’s Loved Ones Feared For Him

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s family reportedly worried about his drug use and feared a fentanyl-laced substance.