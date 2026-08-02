Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out About Mental Health: Alec Baldwin, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and More

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood's glitz and glamour do not make celebrities immune to mental health challenges, and OK! takes a closer look at the stars who have candidly shared their experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin

Source: MEGA Alec Baldwin's mental health declined following the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello revealed she had struggled with OCD symptoms since she was a child.

During a chat with Wondermind, Camila Cabello admitted she felt "really anxious" even talking about her mental health. "Because I think before I went on that journey I was almost scared to be found out, like, 'This is weird, my brain is broken, this isn't normal,'" she explained. Cabello, who has struggled with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, added, "I think the best mental health advice that I've ever received is that faking or pretending is the worst thing for my mental health, personally. Saying the truth and being vulnerable and talking about it is basically what my therapist says to me in every session."

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Sheeran

Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran's wife encouraged him into therapy.

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, played a huge role in his decision to seek therapy. The "Shape of You" hitmaker shared in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone he had always had "real lows" in his life, but it "wasn't really till last year that [he] actually addressed it." After his best friend, Jamal Edwards, died, Sheeran reportedly thought about his own death. "I felt like I didn't want to live anymore," he said. "And I have had that throughout my life. … You're under the waves drowning. You're just sort of in this thing. And you can't get out of it." He later turned to therapy to keep himself grounded, adding, "The help isn't a button that is pressed, where you're automatically OK. It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed."

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Ford

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford said acting in college helped him overcome his depression.

According to Harrison Ford, his mental health struggles began when he was a young adult attending Ripon College in Wisconsin. "I would get up out of my single bed, go to a phone, order a pizza, go back and lay down in bed until the pizza came. I would eat the pizza, throw the wrappers in the corner, go back to sleep," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast in April. "I had a single room and I had classes to go to, but I rarely ventured out. And on the rare occasion I did go to the classroom, I would often touch the door on the outside of the building, and turn around and walk back." The Indiana Jones actor added, "I was more than depressed. I think I was ill. I was socially ill, psychologically not well." His experiences soon pushed him to connect with others and develop a strong support system, later realizing that acting "changed [his] world, changed [his] life."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Harry Styles said he was initially reluctant to go into therapy.

Harry Styles revealed that he struggled with stage fright and anxiety during his early years in One Direction, largely because he feared making mistakes. He later told Better Homes & Gardens that therapy helped him improve his mental health, despite initially believing that seeking help "meant that you were broken." "I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be," the "Sign of the Times" singer said. "Losing it crying, losing it laughing — there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been open about her past struggles with exhaustion-induced panic attacks.

In a 2022 piece for her newsletter, On the JLo, Jennifer Lopez vulnerably opened up about exhaustion-induced panic attacks left her "physically paralyzed" when she was in her 20s. "I realised how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy," she wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber previously shared he 'got really depressed' during his tour.

Justin Bieber had to cancel 14 dates of his Purpose tour in 2017 after getting "really depressed" on the road. “I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he told Vogue in 2019. In a separate interview with Billboard, the "Ghost" singer emphasized the importance of therapy as he discussed his mental state. "The one thing I've learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes," he disclosed. "Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I'm humbled to be able to do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner said she believes she has struggled with severe anxiety since she was 7.

Kendall Jenner has spoken out several times about her mental health struggles, which she believes began when she was 7 years old. "I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," she recalled in an interview with Vogue. "In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued, "There [are] going to be those people that say, 'What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?' And I'll never sit here and say I'm not fortunate…[but] I'm still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga revealed she experienced a psychotic break after wrapping production on 'A Star Is Born.'

Lady Gaga admitted she felt traumatized after her career took off following her debut in April 2008. "I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do," she told The Mirror in 2016. "I think it's better when we all say: 'Cheers!' And 'fess up to it." These experiences soon inspired her to start the Born This Way Foundation. "I've suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life, I still suffer with it every single day, I just want these kids to know that that depth that they feel as human beings is normal," she said. "We were born that way. This modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That's not human."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds shared how he manages his mental health.

While attending Bring Change to Mind's Annual Revels & Revelations Gala in October 2023, Ryan Reynolds told Page Six he had found himself spinning "out of control" at times. Although he admitted he is "not always great" at maintaining a healthy mental and emotional balance, he shared the routines he relies on when struggling with his mental health. "I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control," he said. "Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not." The Deadpool & Wolverine actor added, "Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not."

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund to 'raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.'

For years, Selena Gomez has spoken about her own mental health while supporting others through the Rare Impact Fund and Wondermind. "I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go, 'OK, that explains so much," the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress told Elle in 2021 after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "There could have been a time when I wasn't strong enough, and would have done something to hurt myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Mendes

Source: MEGA Shawn Mendes canceled his world tour in 2022 to prioritize his well-being.