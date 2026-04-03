NEWS 'Price Is Right' Producer Roger Dobkowitz Slams Bob Barker's Accusers for 'Attacking a Dead Person' Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal Source: MEGA 'Price Is Right' producer Roger Dobkowitz issued a scathing message in response to accusations against the game show's late host. Rebecca Friedman April 3 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Roger Dobkowitz, longtime producer of The Price Is Right, has taken issue with Bob Barker's accusers following the release of an explosive documentary about the famed game show and its late host of 35 years. In a lengthy message shared to Facebook, Dobkowitz defended Barker while criticizing the six-part E! series Dirty Rotten Scandals and ridiculing those accusing him of wrongdoing when he's not alive to defend himself. "Many of my friends have asked me for my comments in regards to the E documentary that was recently shown on their network. Up until now, I avoided commenting on it because I didn’t want to add any social traction to such an obvious 'hit piece,'" Dobkowitz said at the start of his post.

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'Personal Hateful Vendetta'

Source: MEGA Bob Barker died in 2023 at age 99.

He snubbed, "The 'documentary' should just quietly disappear into the bottom of a TV equivalent of a waste basket along with all the other forgotten so-called 'exposes.'" "However, since this program doesn't seem to have received much traction anyway (probably since the purported incident took place 30 years ago on a daytime game show and, consequently, fewer people care or remember it ), I feel it is OK for me to reveal my thoughts and, most importantly, defend the dignity and integrity of our great show," declared the renowned producer, who worked on the set of the long-running game show for 4,600 episodes in a 36-year span. Dobkowitz said the "so-called 'expose'" made him "realize that there are some people in this world who will happily exaggerate and create falsehoods in order to justify a personal hateful vendetta against a person in order to draw attention to themselves."

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'The Accused Is Deceased'

Source: MEGA Bob Barker hosted 'The Price is Right' for 35 years.

"Making the situation worse is the fact that the accused is deceased, and therefore, making it impossible for the accused to defend himself," he added of Barker, who died in 2023 at age 99. "The adjective 'brave' should never be used in reference to a person attacking a dead person." Dobkowitz appeared to be referencing two specific episodes of the investigative series, which featured interviews with “Barker’s Beauties” models who alleged they either experienced or witnessed sexual harassment, retaliation or a hostile work environment on the set of The Price Is Right decades ago. Among accusers includes model Holly Hallstrom, who appeared on the game show from 1977 until 1995, when she was fired.

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Source: The Price Is Right: The Barker Era/YouTube Former 'The Price Is Right' models accused Bob Barker of sexual harassment.

Hallstrom claimed reasoning for her firing was blamed on her putting on weight caused by medication, though the model alleges in the docuseries that she was allegedly booted after declining to speak out in support of Barker following fellow bombshell Dian Parkinson's sexual harassment lawsuit against him in 1994. "Most people in society and individuals move on with their lives, especially after court rooms have settled disputes and they are closed. Most people are happy that a headache in their lives is over," Dobkowitz went on. "Such closure is usually a life-marker to remind the person to grow and put things behind them."

'The Show Was a Happy Place'

Source: MEGA 'The Price Is Right' producer Roger Dobkowitz defended the game show's late host Bob Barker.