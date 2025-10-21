Prince Andrew Should Face Trial Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Biographer Warns: 'Crisis for the Monarchy'

Article continues below advertisement

"I think this is probably the most serious crisis for the monarchy since the abdication, and I wouldn't be surprised if Andrew is actually put on trial," Lownie admitted. "There's going to be more damaging revelations. There going to be more of these leaked emails. There's another victim's memoir coming out next month." The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author continued, "Who knows what might be appearing from Congress or from other victims coming forward."

Monarchy Has 'Failed' to 'Get Ahead of the Story'

"This attempt to get ahead of the story, I'm afraid, has failed," Lownie declared. "No one really buys it. It's all smoke and mirrors. I think what people want is him for no longer to be a prince. They want him out of Royal Lodge. And if he won't go voluntarily, I think there are ways of getting him out beyond putting mice in the building." Noting "this matter should have been dealt with a long time ago," Lownie pointed out that if Andrew was "the honorable man who put his country and the monarchy first, it would have been dealt [with.]"

'It's Too Little, Too Late'

"He would have left Royal Lodge," the British historian insisted. "I don't feel the palace has actually dealt with it very well in terms of damage limitation. It's too little, too late. I think public opinion is running way ahead of actually what's happened." Lownie confessed "nothing much has changed" after Andrew voluntarily gave up his duke status. "You say he's no longer a duke or can't use that title, though actually he has been using the title HRH when he's not meant to anyway, as has [his ex-wife] Sarah Ferguson."

Prince Andrew Loses His Royal Titles

