Prince Andrew Should Face Trial Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Biographer Warns: 'Crisis for the Monarchy'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew's nightmares surrounding his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are far from over.
The disgraced royal — who recently gave up his Duke of York titles and honors — should have to face trial for his connection to Epstein and his imprisoned co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme, royal biographer Andrew Lownie suggested.
Lownie made the bombshell declaration while appearing on the Monday, October 20, episode of Camilla Tominey and Tim Stanley's "The Daily T" podcast, where the journalists discussed shocking revelations from Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.
"I think this is probably the most serious crisis for the monarchy since the abdication, and I wouldn't be surprised if Andrew is actually put on trial," Lownie admitted. "There's going to be more damaging revelations. There going to be more of these leaked emails. There's another victim's memoir coming out next month."
The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author continued, "Who knows what might be appearing from Congress or from other victims coming forward."
Monarchy Has 'Failed' to 'Get Ahead of the Story'
"This attempt to get ahead of the story, I'm afraid, has failed," Lownie declared. "No one really buys it. It's all smoke and mirrors. I think what people want is him for no longer to be a prince. They want him out of Royal Lodge. And if he won't go voluntarily, I think there are ways of getting him out beyond putting mice in the building."
Noting "this matter should have been dealt with a long time ago," Lownie pointed out that if Andrew was "the honorable man who put his country and the monarchy first, it would have been dealt [with.]"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'It's Too Little, Too Late'
"He would have left Royal Lodge," the British historian insisted. "I don't feel the palace has actually dealt with it very well in terms of damage limitation. It's too little, too late. I think public opinion is running way ahead of actually what's happened."
Lownie confessed "nothing much has changed" after Andrew voluntarily gave up his duke status. "You say he's no longer a duke or can't use that title, though actually he has been using the title HRH when he's not meant to anyway, as has [his ex-wife] Sarah Ferguson."
Prince Andrew Loses His Royal Titles
Lownie's comments came in response to a statement made by Prince Andrew on Friday, October 17, in which he announced he'd no longer use his Duke of York title.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in a statement released by the palace.
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he added.