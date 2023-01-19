Disgraced Prince Andrew Will Beg For King Charles' Consent To Start Using HRH Title Again, Claims Journalist
Now that King Charles has ascended to the throne, his disgraced brother Prince Andrew is hoping to weasel his way back into the monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II announced last year that Andrew was being stripped of titles and patronages after being accused of sexual assault, but now that she's passed, he wants to start using his HRH title again.
According to journalist Ephriam Hardcastle, Andrew, 62, was able to "reach an understanding" with Charles, 74, that allows him "to pursue some business interests," so he's "perplexed" as to why he isn't allowed to use his HRH honor — though "he acknowledges he won't return to royal duties or be restored to any patronages."
MEGHAN MARKLE INITIALLY THOUGHT PRINCE ANDREW WAS QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ASSISTANT, PRINCE HARRY REVEALS
In order to avoid more drama and bad press, an insider told Hardcastle that Charles would refrain from making any public announcements about the matter. "It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters," the source added, "should he get the King's consent."
As OK! reported, Andrew has maintained his innocence after a woman named Victoria Giuffre sued him, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. In February 2022, before the trial began, they settled out of court, with Andrew making a monetary donation to a charity of her choice.
- Meghan Markle Initially Thought Prince Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's Assistant, Prince Harry Reveals
- Prince William, Kate Middleton, Their 3 Kids, Prince Andrew & More Join King Charles For Christmas Day Walk — Photos
- King Charles Honors Queen Consort Camilla By Giving Her One Of Prince Andrew's Old Titles
Since then, Andrew, who was once friends with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has stayed out of the spotlight, though he's been seen with the royal family on a few occasions, including Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.
While one source alleged Charles could have his brother work for him, a pal of Andrew's said it would be a big change for him since he now lives like a "recluse."
"These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go?" the friend questioned. "The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that."
PRINCE ANDREW & EX SARAH FERGUSON GO FOR A DRIVE AFTER GHISLAINE MAXWELL DISGRACED ROYAL 'A DEAR FRIEND'
Daily Mail published Hardcastle's report.