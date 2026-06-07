Royal Family Epstein 'Cover-Up' Scandal Erupts — as It Emerges Palace Knew About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein Spying for Years
June 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the royal family are under new pressure after court documents revealed Buckingham Palace received an archive of 30,000 emails linked to his financial affairs years before current police inquiries – prompting fresh questions from campaigners and politicians about what officials knew and whether further examination is needed.
OK! can reveal the cache of emails was reportedly provided to the Lord Chamberlain's office in May 2020, according to documents disclosed during High Court proceedings.
The material, taken from the account of businessman Jonathan Rowland, was said to contain information relating to Windsor's business dealings and activities during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.
The development has attracted renewed attention following Windsor's recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office and the publication of documents in the United States concerning the late predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Windsor, 66, has denied wrongdoing in relation to his association with Epstein and has denied receiving personal benefit from his trade envoy role.
He is still free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his s-- trafficking pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
A source familiar with the reaction to the disclosures told us: "What has surprised many observers is not simply the existence of the emails, but the fact that Buckingham Palace appears to have received such a substantial archive years before the current investigations gathered pace. That is why questions are now being asked about what information was available and whether any concerns were raised internally at the time."
The source added: "There is no evidence that Palace officials concealed wrongdoing, but critics argue the revelation creates a perception problem and will be seen as a potential royal family 'cover-up.' The debate now centers on whether institutions surrounding the Royal Household were sufficiently transparent when concerns about Andrew's activities were already circulating publicly."
Court records indicate a copy of the email archive now under scrutiny was supplied to the Lord Chamberlain in 2020, while a subsequent ruling in 2022 referred to emails having been "delivered to Buckingham Palace."
- Palace Was Given Emails About Ex-Prince Andrew's Trade Envoy Activities 6 Years Ago, Bombshell Report Claims
- British Police Investigating Damning Claims That Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Private Trade Documents to Jeffrey Epstein
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed: Ex-Royal Demanded Pedophile Tell the Press He 'Was Not Involved' in His Crimes
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Buckingham Palace declined to discuss the contents of the material.
A spokesperson said: "Since there is an ongoing police enquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters."
Some of the emails have already entered the public domain. Earlier this year, published correspondence reportedly showed Windsor requesting a confidential Treasury briefing in 2010 and sharing it with Jonathan Rowland in connection with developments involving Iceland's banking sector.
Another source said: "The significance of the archive is that it appears to cover a period that has already generated substantial public controversy. People want to know whether the emails provide additional context about decisions, relationships and financial arrangements that have been debated for years."
The recent release of millions of documents linked to the Epstein case in the United States also highlighted Windsor's relationship with the Rowland family. Reports have suggested he promoted some of their business ventures and described David Rowland as his "trusted money man."
Calls for greater accountability have intensified in Westminster. British Minister Rachael Maskell said "the system built around the Royal Household has to be reviewed."
She added: "The web grows ever darker and that is why we have got to address the issue of unaccountable power and also the abuse of power in high office."
Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson said the allegations sounded "absolutely horrendous" and described them as "another nail in the coffin."
Royal author Andrew Lownie has also called for greater transparency regarding Windsor's tenure as trade envoy, arguing requests for official information continue to be rejected and that the "cover-up continues."
Thames Valley Police said: "We are aware of the allegations circulating in the public domain and encourage anyone with relevant information to get in touch."
A government spokesperson said: "We are fully cooperating with Thames Valley Police, and last week we published documents about the creation of the role and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment in 2001."