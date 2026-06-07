EXCLUSIVE Royal Family Epstein 'Cover-Up' Scandal Erupts — as It Emerges Palace Knew About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein Spying for Years Source: MEGA The royal family sparked cover-up allegations over ex-Prince Andrew's reported spying for Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Tinney June 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Buckingham Palace declined to discuss the contents of the material. A spokesperson said: "Since there is an ongoing police enquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters." Some of the emails have already entered the public domain. Earlier this year, published correspondence reportedly showed Windsor requesting a confidential Treasury briefing in 2010 and sharing it with Jonathan Rowland in connection with developments involving Iceland's banking sector.

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Another source said: "The significance of the archive is that it appears to cover a period that has already generated substantial public controversy. People want to know whether the emails provide additional context about decisions, relationships and financial arrangements that have been debated for years." The recent release of millions of documents linked to the Epstein case in the United States also highlighted Windsor's relationship with the Rowland family. Reports have suggested he promoted some of their business ventures and described David Rowland as his "trusted money man." Calls for greater accountability have intensified in Westminster. British Minister Rachael Maskell said "the system built around the Royal Household has to be reviewed."

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Source: MEGA Documents showed Ex-Prince Andrew's reported links to the Rowland family.

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