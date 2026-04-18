John Oliver Rips Into Royal Family in Scathing Tirade and Blasts Ex-Prince Andrew's Behavior as 'Horrendous'
April 18 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Comedian John Oliver has a lot to stay about the royal family — and he's not too happy with them.
The British funnyman, 48, admitted earlier this week that he's “not a fan” of The Firm amid their recent scandals.
John Oliver Slams the Royal Family's Behavior
“I think that the way they’ve behaved over the years has been horrendous,” he told Page Six at the Garden of Laughs event at Radio City Music Hall.
He further ripped into the disgraced former Prince Andrew, who has faced a blow to his reputation in recent months over his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“Long term? If I believed in h---, it would be there," Oliver replied when asked where he would like to see the ex-Duke of York, 66, go.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested on February 19
“I don’t know where he will end up. I had very little respect for that guy before all of this, so I don’t know where he will end up, and to the marrow of my bones, I don’t care!” he joked.
Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending Epstein private travel documents in the 2010s.
The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver host added he's content with Andrew undergoing “abject humiliation,” and hopes it “carries for the rest of his life.”
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Sarah Ferguson Has Been Hiding Out in the Austrian Alps
While Andrew is currently living at his new home on the Sandringham Estate, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been hiding out at a chalet in the Austrian Alps.
Both the children's book author and the former duke were evicted from their Royal Lodge home last year by King Charles. Andrew moved to Marsh Farm on the Norfolk estate while Ferguson is still looking for a more permanent place to live.
Her whereabouts were unknown for months, however, reports surfaced on April 16 she was staying in Europe.
A source told Daily Mail on April 17 the former Weight Watchers spokesperson can only "hide out" for so long amid Andrew's scandals.
"There's the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of Epstein," the insider said.
They continued: "Sarah's still got friends looking out for her and some of them have the money to help her to continue to hide out. But she can’t do that forever."