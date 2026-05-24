Former Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Police Probe Over Inappropriate Behavior at Royal Ascot
May 24 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew is now facing a new set of allegations from a woman who claimed he acted inappropriately towards her during a Royal Ascot event in 2002.
The alleged incident reportedly took place at the racing event in Berkshire, U.K., where the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, attended with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, daughter Princess Beatrice and the then-Prince Charles.
According to The Sunday Times, the Thames Valley Police is investigating the matter.
“We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry," the department told the publication in a statement.
"It is unclear whether the claim about Andrew’s alleged behavior at Ascot was reported to police at the time or more recently," the outlet said.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested by Thames Valley Cops in February
Thames Valley cops arrested Andrew in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office due in connection to his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew allegedly sent the financier private trade documents in the early 2010s. The police is said to be looking into the matter as part of a larger investigation in Andrew's reported infractions.
The Royal Navy veteran was apprehended at his new home at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and was released after 11 hours in custody.
- Royal Family Placed in an 'Uncomfortable Position' After Prince Andrew Was Accused of Assaulting a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
- Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandal Grows Deeper as Police Investigating a 'Whole Range of Sexual Allegations' Against Him After Arrest, Chief Confirms
- Ex-Prince Andrew Gave Epstein Victim Tour of Buckingham Palace After Entertaining Her at Royal Lodge Residence
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Senior officers at the Thames Valley Police Department revealed to The Times "their inquiry into Andrew was considering a far wider range of possible crimes than had been understood, including sexual misconduct, corruption and fraud."
“Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation," Officer Oliver Wright said. “Whenever a victim-survivor is ready to engage with us, we’re ready for you, at whatever point that may be.”
Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Previously Accused Ex-Prince Andrew of Assault
The DOJ dropped over 3 million Epstein files earlier this year where Andrew was mentioned several times.
Victim Virginia Giuffre was trafficked by Epstein in the early 2000s and previously accused Andrew of sexual assault. Giuffre committed suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.
Her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released last October and she detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Andrew.
She recalled the harrowing times she was reportedly forced to have intercourse with the ex-duke.
"I agreed to a one-year gag order, which seemed important to the prince because it ensured that his mother's Platinum Jubilee would not be tarnished any more than it already had been," she wrote. "Andrew was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright."