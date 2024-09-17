or
Prince William Has 'No Space' for Prince Harry in His Life Despite Public Birthday Message

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

Sept. 17 2024, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET

Prince William shocked fans when he wished Prince Harry a happy birthday on X, but insiders made it clear that the siblings are still on the outs despite the public message.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited briefly at their uncle's funeral.

“The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan," a source told an outlet. "He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second."

"There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry," they added. "It’s not a priority.”

Prince Harry struggled with growing up in Prince William's shadow.

Harry turned 40 on Sunday, September 15, and the royal family congratulated the Duke of Sussex on the milestone.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex," Kensington Royal shared on X.

The Waleses' followers were surprised by the tweet.

"Now this is extremely surprising fair play William," one person wrote.

"Thank you for being the better person," another added. "Now, PH & MM cannot trash the royal family for not wishing him a happy birthday."

Prince William and Prince Harry often attended events together before 'Megxit.'

OK! previously reported royal expert Michael Cole claimed the Prince of Wales' social media activity doesn't mean all is forgiven between the two brothers.

"The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace," Cole told GB News. "Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well I would say it is definitely not an olive branch."

Cole stressed that the princes are "still at war" and described the post as William and Kate doing the "right thing" during a turbulent period.

Prince Harry admitted he is 'excited' about turning 40.

Harry and Meghan Markle publicly complained about royal life after leaving the U.K., and the duke's memoir, Spare, widened the wedge between the Sussexes and the royal family.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.

The Windsors are focused on Kate and King Charles' health as the two were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, however, the princess is currently in remission.

"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."

"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.

Despite the tension between Harry and his family, the royal was enthusiastic about entering a new decade of life.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry continued. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

