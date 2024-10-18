Prince Andrew Will 'Try Every Move Possible' to Avoid Being Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge

OK! previously reported Andrew doesn't want to move into Prince Harry's old residence, Frogmore Cottage, but he hopes Princess Eugenie will take over the property.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source told an outlet. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."