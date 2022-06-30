Prince Charles & Granddaughter Lilibet Met For The First Time During Jubilee: 'It Was A Fantastic Visit,' Shares Royal Confidante
Despite the ongoing tension between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family, the room was filled with joy when Prince Charles was finally able to meet the Sussexes' 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, during the Platinum Jubilee.
Also present for the gathering was Lilibet's older brother, 3-year-old Archie, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
"It was a fantastic visit," a royal source shared with PEOPLE. "The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time."
"The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. It was very special to have some time with him," the insider continued. "He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing."
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth had a separate first visit with her great-granddaughter, though things didn't go as the Sussexes hoped.
"Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen," a source claimed to The Sun. "But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting."
On the other hand, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids reportedly made no attempt to spend time with Lilibet even though they've never met. In fact, they didn't attend the little girl's birthday bash, though it was said that a prior engagement kept them from doing so.
Nonetheless, plenty of other royals came out for the party, such as Zara and Mike Tindall. "It was lovely ... and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," an insider revealed. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."
Though William and Harry have yet to resolve their issues, author Duncan Larcombe noted it's the former who has to bite the bullet and try to reconcile.
"If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here. Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone."
