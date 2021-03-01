Prince Charles Reportedly Wants To Meet With President Joe Biden 'At The Earliest Opportunity' To Discuss Climate Change

The Prince of Wales is reportedly pushing to meet with President Joe Biden ASAP to discuss climate change. While Prince Charles and Biden are scheduled to meet at Buckingham Palace’s reception ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, on the matter in June, the Duke has reportedly asked his aides to speak to the Foreign Office to try arrange a meeting "at the earliest opportunity" and is willing to fly to the U.S. to meet Biden.

Sources have said that Prince Charles sees Biden as a key environmental ally. The 72-year-old wrote to Biden to congratulate him in January and is reportedly "hugely encouraged" that one of Biden’s first acts as President was to rejoin the Paris Agreement. The pair share "the same indisputable view that the global climate crisis is the biggest threat to humankind and needs to be dealt with as a matter of utter urgency."

The Prince is working on a venture called Terra Carta, but will need support from the U.S. The project is "the culmination of 50 years of campaigning on the environment and sustainability" and will urge businesses to sign up to almost 100 actions to make the industry more eco-friendly by 2030. Prince Charles is reportedly pushing for the urgent meeting because if and when he becomes King, he will not be able to push his own campaigns such as Terra Carta.

Prince Charles and Camilla topped the list of an environmental survey as the greenest royals with Prince William coming in third place. "Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for… a more sustainable and inclusive future," Prince Charles said in September.

While Prince William worked with Sir. David Attenborough on The Earthshot Prize which intends to find the best 50 solutions to the most serious environmental worries by 2030 with $66.5 million set to be awarded throughout the decade. "The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world’s solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems," Prince William told the BBC . The Mail On Sunday was the first to report that Prince Charles wants to meet with President Biden.