Prince George Is 'Aware of How Fortunate He Is' But Hasn't 'Begun Any Official Monarch Training'

Prince George hasn't begun any monarch training yet, a source said.

Aug. 4 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Prince George, 11, understands that his life is quite different, as he's a vital part of the royal family.

William says he and Kate are doing their best to give George as ‘normal’ of a childhood as possible,” an insider dished. “Of course he’s privileged, but George is made aware of how fortunate he is. He understands most kids don’t get to experience the things he has, and from his role at royal events, George can see some of what his future holds. However, he hasn’t begun any official monarch training as of now.”

Prince George knows how 'fortunate he is,' a source said.

For now, George has been spotted out and about with his father, Prince William, 42, before he tackles things on his own.

“William insists that he’s always there to answer any questions George may have about becoming king and to help guide him,” said the insider. “But they mostly bond over sports!”

“William raves about how much fun they have together," the insider said of their close bond.

The couple tries not to spoil their children.

Kate, 42, who is currently battling cancer, and William know not to spoil their children too much.

“They’re not living in a bubble,” noted the insider. “George is exposed to things, and helps out around the house, and he also gives back — like by baking for their neighbors.”

“There are definitely reminders to him that he’s special and can’t just wear sneakers and eat a burger at games,” added the insider. “But George is very respectful in public and the entire family is proud of how he conducts himself.”

Prince George and Prince William 'bond over sports,' an insider said.

For now, the pair — who also share Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — want their children to be free and enjoy their childhood.

“William and Kate want to set their kids up with a good education,” said the insider. “But they made the conscious decision to keep George home and not at boarding school because they’re a family unit. Kate feels being able to be together every day is incredibly important for George’s success, both in his royal role and as a growing child.”

The family pictured at Trooping the Colour in June 2024.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

