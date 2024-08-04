Prince George Is 'Aware of How Fortunate He Is' But Hasn't 'Begun Any Official Monarch Training'

Prince George, 11, understands that his life is quite different, as he's a vital part of the royal family.

“William says he and Kate are doing their best to give George as ‘normal’ of a childhood as possible,” an insider dished. “Of course he’s privileged, but George is made aware of how fortunate he is. He understands most kids don’t get to experience the things he has, and from his role at royal events, George can see some of what his future holds. However, he hasn’t begun any official monarch training as of now.”