Prince George Reminds Royal Fans of a Young Prince William in Latest Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton

Royal fans often praise George and William's bond, as the future Prince of Wales usually mirrors his dad's mannerisms. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin sees their dynamic as a reflection of a new era within the royal family.

"George seemed happy, they were both in navy suits and had the same ties. Mini mes. They did the same thing," Levin told GB News after the pair attended the UEFA European Championship. "Hold their face and cheering. I thought if the late Queen had been here, she would not have been pleased, because there was a lot of emotion shown here."