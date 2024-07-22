Prince George Reminds Royal Fans of a Young Prince William in Latest Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton shared a photo of her eldest child, Prince George, to commemorate his 11th birthday on Monday, July 22, and royal watchers couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the youngster and Prince William.
"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today," Kate captioned the Instagram post.
"Prince George looks so much like his Dad," one follower penned.
"He's the spitting image of his father, honestly," another added.
Royal fans often praise George and William's bond, as the future Prince of Wales usually mirrors his dad's mannerisms. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin sees their dynamic as a reflection of a new era within the royal family.
"George seemed happy, they were both in navy suits and had the same ties. Mini mes. They did the same thing," Levin told GB News after the pair attended the UEFA European Championship. "Hold their face and cheering. I thought if the late Queen had been here, she would not have been pleased, because there was a lot of emotion shown here."
During the Queen's lifetime, she had a reputation for having a stoic approach to motherhood, but William is an affectionate parent.
"She didn't like it, she had a stiff upper lip. She would never do this, you'd never see her hugging the children," Levin explained. "This is a new generation. And they hugged each other for all they were worth. And I thought this was wonderful for William. He's had a hard time. And he's got a son who's just like him. It's wonderful."
In the past, Robert Hardman commended William for his "hands-on approach" to fatherhood.
“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the author told GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
Historically, senior royals would “leave it all to the nanny," but William and Kate are the primary caregivers for their kids.
William grew up within the royal fold, but Kate's upbringing outside of the aristocracy is credited for how the Wales brood operates.
"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Ingrid Seward said in an interview.
"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing," she added.
William is balancing caring for his wife, kids and royal duties, as Kate battles cancer.
"William is incredibly supportive as a husband," Seward stated.
"It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," she concluded.