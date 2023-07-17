Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a Ball at Wimbledon With Their Parents — Photos!
Game, set, match!
On Sunday, July 16, Kate Middleton and Prince William brought along their two eldest kids to take in day 14 of Wimbledon. The outing marked the first time Princess Charlotte, 8, attended the tennis event, while Prince George, 9, has been seen in the stands years prior.
"A day to remember 🏆Congratulations to the new Men’s #Wimbledon champion @carlitosalcarazz 🏆," the mother-of-three captioned an Instagram post that recapped their day with a video montage. "And a massive thanks to everyone who makes @Wimbledon so special — until next year!"
George and his little sister were enthusiastic throughout the afternoon and could be seen cheering and waving to admirers from their seats. Their youngest sibling, Prince Louis, 5, didn't tag along.
Both of the kids were dressed to impress, with the eventual heir to the throne looking spiffy in a navy blue suit jacket, matching pants, white shirt and a navy striped tie. Charlotte rocked a blue and white patterned dress.
The little ones were seated next to each other, while William sat on the other side of George and Kate next to Charlotte.
The fun appearance comes less than one week until George turns 10. As OK! reported, his parents have mastered the balancing act of raising a future king.
"William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch," an insider explained to a news outlet. "Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have."
"He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy," the source continued.
The source noted George is able to have the best of both worlds since Kate didn't grow up in a royal household.
"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," the insider added. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."