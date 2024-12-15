or
'Mischievous' Prince Louis 'Still Has' a 'Cheeky Streak That People Adore' — But He's 'Starting to Settle Down'

Prince Louis had a 'cheeky stream,' but he's 'starting to settle down,' a source said.

Dec. 15 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, is always having fun — whether he's at a royal event or hanging out with his siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

“He still has that cheeky streak that people adore, and he’s really starting to settle down,” the insider said of the 6-year-old tot. “He’ll probably always be a little mischievous, that’s a part of his personality, but there’s certainly been a noticeable shift. He’s doing his chores and does seem to be better behaved in public.”

Prince Louis typically makes funny faces at events.

Though Louis has seemingly matured, “it’s too soon to say he’ll never get caught sticking his tongue out at the camera, but William and Kate are crossing their fingers that he’s reigned all that in,” the source said.

Fortunately, the pair can rely on Charlotte, who has "been a big help, too," the insider dished.

“She’s the ultimate big sister, like a little mother hen with him. When he gets out of line she corrects him. That’s how William and Kate handle it, too. They don’t scold him too badly, they’re of the mind that he’ll grow out of it with the right guidance," the source added.

Princess Charlotte helps out with her younger brother, Prince Louis, a source said.

Though the three kiddos are part of the royal family, Kate, 42, is all about making sure they remain humble.

"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," another source told Daily Mail. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."

According to the source, Kate and Prince William "manage their busy working schedules" and spend time with their little ones "after school."

The pair share three kids.

During Kate's cancer battle, she still made sure to "make sure her children's home life is not disrupted," and that their routine remains as "normal as possible."

"Catherine is very, very natural," the source continued. "She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible, she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

