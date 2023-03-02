Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shockingly Confirm They Were Asked To 'Vacate' Frogmore Cottage As Drama With Royal Family Rages On

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have a place to call home in the royal's homeland after being given the boot from their Frogmore Cottage at the reported request of King Charles III.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to a news outlet that Harry's father evicted the pair from their lavish estate in Windsor, sharing on Wednesday, March 1: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."